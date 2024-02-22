Man kills nephew over witchcraft accusations

A 58-YEAR-OLD man of Kishela village in Solwezi has allegedly been murdered by his uncle he accused of practising witchcraft.

The incident happened on Sunday between 18:00 hours and 20:00 hours in Kishela.

North-Western Province police commanding officer Dennis Moola, who confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, identified the victim as Geoffrey Samakonga.

The victim is said to have died on the roadside where he was dumped after being beaten with a hoe handle by his uncle, Jones Matokola.

The matter was reported to Solwezi Central Police Station on Monday at 01:44 hours by the victim’s younger brother, Godfrey Maseka, 46, of Israel village.