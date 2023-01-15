Man Kills Wife After Failed Food Poisoning Attempt

A commercial bus driver in Ghana simply identified as Abeiku has killed his wife in Koforidua, the Eastern Region of the country.

According to GHPage on Saturday, the suspect had attempted to poison his wife’s food before now, Fortunately, the woman found out and didn’t eat the food.

There are reports that the man threatened to kill her and that the couple had been once separated but reunited. In fact, she had gone to her mother’s house for the Yuletide holidays as a result of the issues between them. She was killed a day after she returned.

The victim’s uncle, Wofa Kwasi, who spoke to the press said, “The suspect and the now-deceased wife came to me with some sort of misunderstanding, and I listened to both of them. The wife claimed that her husband had been threatening to kill her and then kill himself.

“I was upset and decided to let them be apart for a year in order to settle the issue and bring about harmony, but the woman left for her mother’s house for Christmas. I waited for them to come back so that I could make a decision, only to learn that the woman came back yesterday and was killed this morning.”

A manhunt is currently underway in Accra for the suspected commercial driver who travels between Koforidua and Kasoa.

Credit: Ghpage