MAN LOSES HIS BALLS AFTER SLEEPING WITH SOMEONE’S WIFE

A man of Dembwe in Kasempa has allegedly lost his two treasured scrotums after having intercourse with someone’s wife.

A man only identified as Kalukanda has been having sex with someone’s wife for some time now.

News reached the owner of the said woman that his wife was having an intimate affair with Kalukanda.

When Kalukanda was summoned to explain himself before elders in the village over the matter, he showed arrogance and refused to avail himself.

The aggrieved man vowed to teach Kalukanda a lesson and promised that he would lose his manhood for sleeping with his wife.

Two days later, Kalukanda woke up only to find that his two treasured twin balls had disappeared. It is at that point that he informed his parents who took him to a nearby witch doctor to help understand the situation.

The witch doctor informed them that it is the owner of the woman whom Kalukanda slept with who had snatched the balls.