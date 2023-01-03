Man loses ‘Vubwi smile’ as court jails him for indecent assault on 4 Grade 7 girls

A 40 year old man has lost his Vubwi smile and freedom for 18 years following a Vubwi court ruling that found him guilty of indecently assaulting four Grade 7 female pupils.

According to those privy to the incident, Albert Phiri of Selela village talked the minors into allowing him access to their organs of urination so that he could extract a fluid that he would use to make powerful charms to help them pass their Grade 7 examinations, with flying colours.

Phiri then tattooed the girls on their foreheads where he administered the charms.

He was, however, arrested and charged with unlawful wounding and indecent assault.

The subordinate court found Phiri guilty on all charges and sentenced him to 24 months in jail for unlawful wounding, before committing him to the High Court for sentencing on the other charges.

High Court judge Getrude Chawatama handed Phiri 18 years for each girl, although the sentence would run at the same time (concurrently).

Kalemba