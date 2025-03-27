MAN MURDERED BY SON-IN-LAW AFTER MARITAL DISPUTE IN LUANSHYA



By Womba Kasela



A 56-year-old man has been murdered by his son-in-law after having a marital dispute with his wife.





The deceased, Lloyd Musonda, was reportedly struck on the head with an unknown object and suffered a cut on the back of his head while his seven year old grandson witnessed the attack.



Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident to KBN TV news explaining that the incident occurred on Monday around 20:00hrs in Bob Farming, Luanshya.





Mr Mweemba states that Bruce Tembo, 30, had been quarrelling with his wife and became aggressive, attempting to kill her before she fled the scene.





He explains that later, around 21:00hrs, Mr Tembo went to his father-in-law’s house, broke down the door and attacked him with an unknown object, left the lifeless body and fled the scene.





Mr Mweemba adds that the body was deposited at Thomson Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination while the suspect remains at large.