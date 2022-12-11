MAN OF CHONGWE DEFILED A 12YEAR TEENAGER EJACULATED IN HER MOUTH AND STABBED HER WITH KNIFE

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl of Chongwe is nursing serious injuries at Chongwe District Hospital after a man who defiled her and ejaculated in her mouth stabbed her with a knife several times on both her knees.

Both police and mother of the victim confirmed the incident in separate interviews yesterday.

The mother of the victim who reported the matter to Chalimbana police said her daughter who is in Grade Eight left home for school on Thursday around 11:00 hours.

She said around 18:00 hours she noticed that her daughter was not yet back from school as she always reached home before 18:00 hours.

“I got suspicious but I just told myself not to worry or stress thinking she would have passed through her classmate’s house or maybe she was detained at school,” she said.

She said after 19:00 hours her daughter was nowhere to be seen and she decided to follow her. “I did not even reach very far, I saw my daughter struggling to walk. I ran to her, she had sharp cuts on both her knees.