MAN RAPES NEPHEW’S WIFE IN BUSH

MAN RAPES NEPHEWS WIFE IN BUSH

IN a heinous crime, a man allegedly rapes his nephew’s wife after he decided to lure and drag her into a bush.

The 20-year-old victim was only rescued by a passerby who heard her screams,sending the suspect into hiding as he bolted from the scene.

A manhunt for the arrest of the suspect whose names are not yet known has since been launched by police.

Central Province Commissioner of police David Chileshe who confirmed the incident said it occurred on Thursday at around 12:00 hours in Mumbwa.

He said that the victim was going home on her way from the hammer mill.

“A woman aged 20, was raped by her father-in-law who is an uncle to her husband. The victim met the alleged rapist on her way from a hammer mill. No arrest made yet ,but a manhunt for the perpetrator has been launched,” he said.