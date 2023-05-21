Man Reportedly Dies While “DOING IT” With His Side Chic

A man has reportedly passed on while in the act of cheating on his wife with his side chick.
The tale was shared on the micro-blogging platform by a Twitter user @Bolanlecole.
According to him, the cheating husband left his wife in bed at 5:30 am to head out to his side chic’s place who’s a Youth Corper.
The tweep reported that the man died while in the act and his wife, who had thought it possible, didn’t believe until she saw his body.
@Bolanlecole wrote:
“A man left his wife on their matrimony bed around 5:30am in the morning to a youth Corper’s house he was having affairs with only to die in active service while performing an extra marital’s duty It was a family friend that called the wife and pass the information to her the wife didn’t believe until he saw the lifeless bodyWhat a sad day.”