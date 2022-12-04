MAN SENT TO JAIL FOR 5 YEARS FOR CUTTING OFF WIFE’S LABIA

By Correspondent Reporter

A 42-year-old man in Samfya District who injured his wife’s private parts has been convicted to 5 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Samfya Magistrate Mapoma Mtonga on Thursday, convicted George Kupoya 42 of Kaminsa Village in Chief Mulakwa’s Chiefdom in Samfya District for Grievous bodily harm contrary to section 229 of the Laws of Zambia.

Facts before the court were that Kupoya on November 9, 2022, unlawfully did cut off the labia of his wife identified as Kunda Kanengo.

On the material day at around 22:00 hours Kupoya returned home from a drinking spree, he reached home, knocked on the door and when the wife opened the door he started insulting her.

Kupoya then started beating his wife and later pulled her labia which eventually got cut.

The matter was reported to Natwapane who rushed Kanengo to Samfya District Hospital for treatment and later reported the matter to Samfya Police Station.

On November 11, 2022 Kupoya was charged and arrested for the subject offence.

In mitigation, Kupoya pleaded with the court for lenience saying he is married with six children and his wife is heavily pregnant and if given a custodial sentence the family will suffer.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Mtonga said he is being lenient on the accused by sentencing him to five years imprisonment with hard labour when the offense in question carries the maximum of 15 years for the first offender.

Natwampane is a Government of Zambia led Programme funded by the European Union, and implemented by BBC Media Action, Lifeline Childline, GIZ, Norwegian Church Aid and World Vision Zambia.

The Natwampane Programme aims to reduce levels of gender-based violence in Luapula and Northern Provinces.