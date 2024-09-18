Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Killing Cousin Over Nshima Dispute

A man from Gweru has been sentenced for murder after a fight with his cousin over sadza led to murder earlier this year.

Tawanda Chinyati, a 20-year-old, faced murder charges in the High Court in Gweru, Zimbabwe, after a tragic incident involving his cousin escalated into deadly violence.

The Family Dinner That Ended in Tragedy

The altercation occurred on the evening of February 24, 2024, when Chinyati, the deceased, and two other family members sat down to have supper together at their home. The meal was meant to be shared, with the family of four splitting into two pairs. However, the now-deceased, aged 23 at the time, refused to share his meal, claiming his position as the eldest in the family gave him the right to eat alone.

Chinyati and the two others were forced to share their portion while the deceased consumed his own plate separately. However, once the deceased had finished his meal, he decided to help himself to the food that the others were sharing. This action ignited tensions between the cousins, leading to a heated argument.

The Fatal Confrontation

During the dispute, the deceased struck Chinyati across the face with a single slap. Rather than continuing the confrontation immediately, Chinyati walked away. When he returned, he was armed with a flick knife. In a fit of anger, he stabbed his cousin in the chest once before fleeing the scene.

The injured cousin was quickly taken to Shurugwi District Hospital, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Legal Consequences

Following the tragic incident, Chinyati was arrested and charged with murder. After appearing before the High Court, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years for the crime. The court found that the fatal stabbing was a disproportionate reaction to the argument and assault that had taken place.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has used this case to stress the importance of resolving conflicts without violence. They urge members of the public to seek peaceful means to settle disputes, whether through direct communication or by involving neutral third parties to mediate in heated situations.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of how minor disagreements, fueled by anger and a lack of self-control, can lead to irreversible consequences.