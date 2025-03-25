Man sentenced to 25 years for murdering wife and stepdaughter



Paul Prinsloo was found guilty of the premeditated murders of his wife, Magdaleen Prinsloo (58), and his stepdaughter, Ruzanne Weideman (31), by the Pretoria High Court and sentenced to 25 years in prison.





The ruling was delivered on Monday, March 17, 2025 and he was sentenced today, following the events of November 27, 2023, when Prinsloo shot and killed both women with a hunting rifle at their home in Kosmos, Hartbeespoort.





The judge ruled that the act was premeditated, dismissing Prinsloo’s claim that he only intended to scare them. Evidence showed he had deliberately retrieved and used a loaded rifle.