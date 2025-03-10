Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughters 

THE Mutare Regional Court has sentenced to 16 years imprisonment a stepdad who set alight a house in which two of his stepdaughters were sleeping in an attempt to kill them.

The accused person, Zvenyika Gomo (50), appeared before a local magistrate, facing charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The court found Gomo guilty of both offences and slapped him with 10 years for attempted murder, two years of which were conditionally suspended. For malicious damage to property, he was sentenced to six years imprisonment, two of which were set aside. He will, therefore, effectively serve 12 years behind bars.

The prosecutor proved beyond reasonable doubt that on June 9, 2024, Gomo broke into the house where his two stepdaughters, aged 11 and 12, were sleeping, sprinkled petrol and set the bedroom ablaze before fleeing the scene.

It was further heard that the girls managed to escape the inferno, which neighbours fortunately managed to extinguish.

However, the blaze destroyed property worth US$4,500 and US$1,500 cash was reduced to ashes.

The court ruled that Gomo had ill intentions, and his actions were deemed unlawful.