Man sets pregnant wife ablaze

A woman of Chongwe is battling for her life at University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) after her husband set ablaze their grass-thatched house while she was asleep.

Memory Sikwese, who has suffered more than 50 percent burns all over her body, has also lost her six-month-old pregnancy.

Ms Sikwese, who was visibly in pain, said she did not report her husband to the police.

In an interview from her hospital bed, Ms Sikwese said her husband, John Chizinga, 52, was enraged after she queried him for selling some bags of maize without discussing it with her.

“He then twisted the argument and started accusing me of being pregnant for another man.

He left in anger and returned at night while I was sleeping. After a few minutes, I saw fire from the grass-thatched roof