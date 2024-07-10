MAN SHOT DĒAD WHILE SLEEPING NEXT TO WIFE

A 28-year-old man from Mubbike Village in Sinazongwe Chiefdom lost his life when an unknown assailant shot him while he slept beside his wife, Astridah Michelo (30).

The victim, identified as Cosmas Siamaluma, sustained a gunshot wound on the right side of his upper back.

The incident occurred on July 8, 2024, at 01:50 hours and was reported by the victim’s brother, Boyd Siamaluma (33).

According to Southern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Moono Namalongo, Astridah Michelo was awakened by the sound of a gunshot while she and her husband were sleeping in their house.

To her horror, she discovered that Cosmas had fallen to the ground from the bed, unconscious and bleeding.

Astridah rushed to her husband’s elder brother’s house to report the incident.

Officers who arrived at the scene found Cosmas’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

Unfortunately, the contaminated scene yielded no immediate clues to aid the investigation.

The assailant is suspected to have entered the house through an unlocked door, firing the fatal shot while Cosmas slept.

The authorities continue their efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Byta FM