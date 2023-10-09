Man slips, drowns while taking selfies at Victoria Falls

THE VICTORIA Falls in Livingstone, celebrated for its breathtaking and spectacular view is today the source of unusually sad news.

A 23-year old male local tourist, slipped, fell and drowned a Victoria Falls’ Boiling Pot while he made efforts to take photos of himself.

Lastone Kazwele, a former pupil of David Livingston High School yesterday together with his cousin, Obvious Musulumba, 25 decided to end their weekend taking a site of the seventh wonder of world.

According to witness accounts, Laston moved to a spot where a group of the tourists were swimming and decided to take some photos from there.

It was during that moment when tragedy struck and Laston accidentally fell few meters from the water falls which is on the Zambezi River and drowned.

His cousin rushed to the police but efforts to save him futile as he was nowhere to be seen.

Southen Province Police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident.

Daka said rescuers are still searching for the victim’s remains who was swept by a current at the famous boiling point of the Victoria Falls.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba