man stabbed to death by side chick he brought to his house after his wife travelled

A Nigerian man has been stabbed to death by his side chick he brought to his house after his wife travelled.

The deceased has been identified as Israel Ayinde and it was gathered that the incident happened at Itori Ewekoro area of Ogun state. Israel had invited his side chick, Alice, to his house after his wife travelled for the Ileya holiday.

They however got into an argument on Tuesday night, June 27, leading to the lady stabbing him on the neck with a knife. He was rushed to two hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

The lady has now been arrested and is currently being held at Ifo police station.