Man stabs ex-lover for refusing to reconcile



A MAN of Mtendere East is on the run after he stabbed his ex-lover on the neck for refusing to reconcile with him.





The suspect identified as Kelly Phiri allegedly stabbed Rebecca Kafusha aged 38 years after she refused to accept his new advances.





Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident happened around midnight when Phiri angered by Kafusha’s refusal to reconcile, stabbed her in the neck.





He said the victim sustained injuries and has been rushed to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital for treatment.





Hamoonga said the suspect is on the run, and police have launched a manhunt.