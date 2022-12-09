MAN STEALS OVER 30 PIN FROM MOBILE MONEY OPERATOR, ORDERED TO PAY BACK

The Choma Magistrate Court has ordered a 35-year-old man of Lusaka’s Misisi compound to pay back K36, 520 which he stole from a mobile money operator.

This was in a matter in which Robert Banda stood charged with one count of theft, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars in the offense are that Banda, on the 13th of April 2022, stole an airtel mobile money sim card containing K36, 520 from a mobile money booth operator in Choma District.

When called to take a plea, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge – claiming that he had never been to Choma.

However, after the close of the trial, resident magistrate Ethel Phiri found the accused person guilty and sentenced him to 24 months suspended sentence.

Phiri further ordered the accused to pay back the money in six months, adding he would be sentenced to 12 months imprisonment if he commits a similar offense within 24 months.

