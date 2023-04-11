Man Stones Ex-girlfriend To Death In South Africa

The South African Police Service have launched a manhunt for a 34-year-old man who allegedly stoned his ex-girlfriend, Nokuthula Sithole, to death in Dzingidzingi village, Giyani in South Africa.

According to a news media in the country, The South African on Monday, the Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said that Nokuthula Sithole and her friend were on their way home from a local tavern when they met her ex-boyfriend.

He said, “It is alleged that the two had a confrontation before the suspect assaulted the victim with a stone. Her friend screamed for help and ran to close by households.

“ When she returned, the victim was critically injured and unconscious. The suspect was nowhere to be found.

“ The police were informed, a case of murder was opened, and a manhunt was immediately activated.”