Man Succeeds In Killing His Wife After First Attempt To Poison Her Failed

Man Succeeds In K!lling His Wife After First Attempt To Poison Her Failed

A Ghanaian man identified simply as Abeiku is reportedly on the run after k!lling his wife following a misunderstanding they had.

Local publications reported that the man killed his wife in the Eastern Region of Ghana, after his first attempt to poison her failed.

It was gathered that Abeiku had attempted to poison his wife’s food which failed after she found out and refused to touch the food.

As the days went by, their misunderstanding escalated with the man thre£atening to end her life.

Starr FM reported that the woman went to live with her mother in Begoro area of the same region after the marriage which produced two children failed.

She was however k!lled after reconciling with her husband and moving back to her matrimonial home.