MAN SURVIVES ACCIDENT AFTER HITTING INTO ELECTRIC POLES WITH TRANSFORMER

43-year-old Chrispin Makunka, a builder of Chalala, was driving in excessive speed when he lost control and hit into two electric poles that had a transformer mounted on them.

Police say he sustained minor injuries and has since been charged with dangerous driving and causing damage to other property.

“Embassy traffic recorded one slight injury Road Traffic Accident which occurred on April 10,2022 at about 23:30 hours along Makeni road near Volvo premises. Involved was a Toyota Rav4 registration number AJB 6985 which was being driven by M/Makunka Chripin aged 43 a builder by occupation of house 5656/M in chalala Lusaka from West to East,” police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated. “The accident happened when the driver lost control due to excessive speed before careering off the road and ended up hitting electric poles which had a mounted transformer on it and subsequently it fell on the roof of the said vehicle causing serious damage to it. The driver who sustained minor injuries has since been charged for dangerous driving and causing damage to other property.”

© Zambia Reports 2022