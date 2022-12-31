MAN TELLS COURT: SHE GOT 82 PIN AND BLOCKED ME

A 38-year-old woman of Apollo Area in Lusaka West has pleaded not guilty to obtaining money amounting to K82, 000 by false pretenses.

Byta FM Court Journalist reports that appearing before the Monze Subordinate Court was Cythia Mafuso, a Businesswoman of Munyeke Village in Masaiti District.

In the first count, she is alleged to have obtained K35, 000 from Gift Yoka between 19th August and 8th September 2022, by pretending she would deliver a motor vehicle engine when in fact not.

In the second count, she is alleged to have obtained K47, 000 from Phius Mungaila on 16th September, 2022, by pretending she would deliver a motor vehicle engine when in fact not.

One of the Victims, Mungaila, told the court that Mafuso assured him that she would deliver the engine from South Africa within 5 days.

He however said she has been giving him excuses on the whereabouts of the engine and later blocked his phone number despite her confirming that she had received money.

Mafuso is yet to give her testimony before court as she has not been put on her defense yet.

Magistrate Michael Mulalelo adjourned the matter for continued trial.

