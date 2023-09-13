Man ties the knot with lady who replied his DM after five months of begging

He started shooting his shot at her in January 2021, and noted that he would be honourd if she replies him. She granted his request but used one word or concise statements.

Fastforward to mid February 2021, he decided to shoot his shot, but she did not reply his message until July 2021.

That exchange in the DM blossomes into a relationship that ended with both of them walking down the aisle.

@muhddoguru shared a snapshot of their chat and their wedding photo as he disclosed that he has completed half of his deen.

He captioned; “How it started How it is now