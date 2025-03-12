MAN TRAPPED TO CAR SEAT, WITH LEGS AND HANDS TIED BURNT BEYOND RECOGNITION



A shocking discovery was made last night in Emmasdale, Lusaka, when a burnt body was found inside a vehicle along Sheki-Sheki road.





Zambia Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rae Hamoonga said that the incident occurred at around 19:48 hours, and police were alerted approximately an hour and a half later by Issah Ahmed, a resident of Villa Elizabetha, Lusaka.





Hamoonga says Ahmed had earlier received a tip from John Nkata, a neighborhood watch member, about the burning vehicle near his residence.



The Police PRO states that upon investigating, Ahmed found a person inside the burning car and, with the help of neighbours, put out the fire before reporting the incident to the Police.





Hamoonga says when officers arrived, they found the deceased trapped in the driver’s seat, burnt beyond recognition, with hands and legs tied together using a wire, suggesting foul play.



The vehicle, a silver Toyota Corolla with registration number ACX 6276, has been identified, but the owner remains unknown.





The body has since been transported to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary for a postmortem examination and possible identification.





The Zambia Police Service is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and urges anyone with information to come forward.