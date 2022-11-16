Man U Players Oppose Ronaldo’s Return After World Cup -Report

Some Manchester United players are opposed to Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the team after the World Cup.

According to the Mirror UK, sources say Manchester United players have sided with the team manager, Erik Ten Hag and do not expect Ronaldo to still be a member of the team when the Premier League resumes.

This comes after Ronaldo claimed in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that the manager, Erik Ten Hag and other senior executives are attempting to force him out of the club. He has also made other claims against the team in clips of the interview that have been trending on social media for days.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has said it is investigating the allegations.