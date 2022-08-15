Man United Considering Terminating Ronaldo’s Contract Over His Attitude

Manchester United look to be growing tired of Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics and are reportedly threatening to terminate his contract.

The Portuguese let it be known during the summer that he wanted to leave Old Trafford so that he could continue to play in the Champions League, having been unable to fire them to a top-four finish last season, though no club has wanted to sign him.

Jorge Mendes offered him around to Europe’s elite, though they all passed up on the opportunity to sign the veteran.

Still at the club, Ronaldo’s behaviour has been poor. He left the stadium at half time during a pre-season friendly as he was taken off at the break, and he then started their Premier League opener on the bench as United lost 2-1 to Brighton.

Cristiano started away at Brentford on Saturday, and United lost 4-0 in humiliating fashion. His antics were seen as unprofessional, storming off without applauding the travelling fans after the match, also avoiding a handshake with coach Erik ten Hag.

This behaviour is similar to how Cristiano behaved in his final season at Juventus.

Now, Sky Sports are reporting that he has been told to improve his attitude, or they may look to terminate his contract with a year left on his deal.

As well, several UK outlets have said that the dressing room have grown fed up with the superstar’s behaviour, with him being described as “a walking bad mood”.

It’s unlikely that Manchester United would be willing to release the player, as they would have to continue paying his salary. They could, then, look to agree a mutual termination of his deal that would allow the player to join another club on a free transfer.