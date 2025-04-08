Man. United fan arrested for slapping Manchester City winger Jack Grealish in the face

A Manchester United fan man has been arrested and charged after Manchester City winger Jack Grealish was allegedly slapped in the face by a fan at the Manchester derby.

The City midfielder was making his way off the field following Sunday’s 0-0 draw when he was attacked by a member of the crowd next to the tunnel, at the bottom of the Stretford End.

The assault triggered a police investigation which led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man.

The man was subsequently charged with assault and will appear before Manchester magistrates in July.

Grealish, 29, is not thought to have been seriously injured following the attack. He came on for Ilkay Gundogan in the 74th minute.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: ‘Alfie Holt, 20, of Haven Drive, Droylsden, has been charged with assault. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court.

‘This charge relates to an incident which took place at Old Trafford Football Club yesterday.’

The incident came at the end of the game in which City’s Phil Foden was relentlessly taunted by home fans.

Following the match, City boss Pep Guardiola said derogatory chants about the England playmaker’s family showed ‘a lack of class’.

‘Lack of class. But it’s not United, it’s the people, you know?’ said Guardiola.

‘We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football – managers, owners, and football players especially.

‘Honestly, I don’t understand the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil. It’s a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed.’