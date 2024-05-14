Man Utd cancel end of season awards event again following disappointing season

Man Utd has decided to cancel their annual end-of-season awards ceremony amidst the conclusion of a deeply disappointing campaign.

This decision mirrors last season’s cancellation, which occurred during a rough patch under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Originally slated for May 20, the celebration has been removed from the calendar altogether. Despite this cancellation, players will still receive their annual awards, including the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year prize.

However, these accolades will be distributed without a formal event.

The rationale behind this decision, according to The Athletic, is to avoid any additional distractions leading up to the FA Cup final against Manchester City, scheduled just five days after the initial event plan on May 25.

While the senior team, under Erik ten Hag’s management, has struggled this season, with a recent 1-0 defeat to Arsenal leaving them in eighth place in the Premier League, other branches of the club have seen success.

United’s women’s team clinched their first major trophy by winning the FA Cup, while the Under-18 side dominated the U18 Premier League North and advanced to the National Premier League Final.

Traditionally, these achievements would be celebrated at the annual awards ceremony, but they will now be acknowledged through internal events.

The women’s academy sides have already conducted their own ceremonies to honour their accomplishments at both the Under-21 and Under-18 levels.