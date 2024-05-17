Man Utd consider ex coach as replacement for Erik ten Hag – Reports

Man Utd are reportedly eyeing Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag, amidst uncertainty surrounding Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s tenure has been marred by a disappointing 2023/24 season, raising concerns about United’s Premier League finish.

Names like Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank have surfaced as potential successors to Ten Hag. Now, reports suggest that McKenna has emerged as a new candidate for the role.

Foot Mercato initially reported that United held discussions with McKenna’s agent, a claim subsequently confirmed by The Guardian.

However, United face competition as McKenna’s services attract interest from other Premier League clubs. Moreover, McKenna might opt to stay at Ipswich.

McKenna has a history with Manchester United, having served as a scout and Under-18s manager before becoming an assistant to Jose Mourinho.

He played a crucial role in the coaching setup under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, alongside Michael Carrick.

After departing United in December 2021, McKenna took over as Ipswich manager. Despite initial struggles in League One, he guided Ipswich to promotion in the 2022/23 season.

Expectations were modest for Ipswich in the Championship, but McKenna led them to an astonishing promotion, finishing as runners-up and securing 96 points, surpassing Leeds United on the final day of the season.