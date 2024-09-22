Man Utd hire architects to present Old Trafford recommendations by year’s end

Manchester United has engaged the internationally acclaimed architectural firm Foster + Partners to create a comprehensive masterplan for the area surrounding Old Trafford as part of an ambitious redevelopment initiative.

The Premier League club is exploring two potential paths: either refurbishing the existing stadium, which is the largest club venue in the UK, or constructing a new stadium on adjacent land owned by the club.

Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of United, leans towards the idea of building a new facility, and discussions within the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force have reportedly focused on the concept of a new stadium with a capacity of 100,000 rather than renovating the current one.

Foster + Partners, based in London, has also been entrusted with overseeing a £50 million upgrade of United’s Carrington Training Complex.

Norman Foster, a prominent figure in architecture, is known for designing some of the world’s most recognisable structures, such as the HSBC Building in Hong Kong, London’s “Gherkin,” and the revamped Reichstag in Berlin.

Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said: “As a proud Mancunian, I am passionate about the chance to rebuild on Manchester’s great industrial heritage, creating a vibrant new mixed-use community, served by highly sustainable and improved transport links, providing homes and jobs for the local community, all catalysed by a world-class stadium for the world’s most famous football team – Manchester United.”

United’s chief operating officer, Collette Roche, said: “Lord Foster has unrivalled experience in delivering projects of this scale and ambition.”

The anticipated cost for a new stadium is estimated to be around £2 billion, and the task force is set to provide its final recommendations by the year’s end.

Supporters are being encouraged to share their opinions on the redevelopment plans.

Gary Neville, the former United captain who is a member of the task force, has called on fans to actively participate in the consultation process.