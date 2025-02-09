Man Utd legend Berbatov choses Drogba over Eto’o in a ‘This or That’ challenge

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has chosen Didier Drogba over Samuel Eto’o as the better player.

The Bulgarian legend made his choice in a ‘This or That’ challenge with Goal’s Fan Zone channel.

Berbatov also selected Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema over Liverpool and Barcelona legend Luis Suárez.

Drogba and Samuel Eto’o are regarded as two of Africa’s greatest players of all time due to their illustrious careers.

Drogba is a Premier League Hall of Famer, a two-time African Footballer of the Year, a four-time Premier League winner, and a one-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Eto’o, on the other hand, is a four-time African Footballer of the Year, a two-time AFCON winner, a three-time UEFA Champions League winner, the only African to win a treble twice, a three-time La Liga champion, an Olympic gold medalist, and an Inter Milan Hall of Famer.