Man Utd, Man City, Barca in the race for RB Leipzig’s Olmo

Several top European clubs, including Barcelona, Man Utd, and Man City, are actively pursuing RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, according to Nicolo Schira.

Olmo, 26, had an impressive season in the Bundesliga, contributing four goals and five assists, which has sparked interest from multiple top-tier teams across the continent.

Reports indicate that Olmo has a release clause of €60 million, valid until July.

Manchester City is reportedly looking to bolster their midfield options, especially with Kevin De Bruyne’s contract entering its final year and interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

The uncertain future of Bernardo Silva at the Etihad Stadium adds to City’s interest in Olmo, who could potentially fill a crucial role for the Premier League champions.

Barcelona, despite their financial challenges, are also in the race for Olmo’s signature.

The midfielder has expressed interest in joining the Catalan giants previously, but Barcelona’s financial constraints could complicate any potential deal.

Manchester United is another club keen on Olmo, aiming to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Olmo’s versatility, capable of playing on the wing or as a striker, makes him an attractive prospect for the Red Devils as they look to enhance their squad.