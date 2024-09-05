Man Utd now a laughing stock; Sack Ten Hag now! – Richard Keys to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS

Manchester United have come under pressure to dismiss their “embarrassing” manager Erik ten Hag, who has been accused of turning the club into a “laughing stock.”

After United’s dismal 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool, despite spending around £200 million ($262 million) during the summer transfer window, beIN Sports pundit Richard Keys strongly criticised Ten Hag.

He urged minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to use the international break as an opportunity to sack the Dutch manager. However, Keys also questioned whether the club’s leadership has the “guts” to make such a bold move, especially after recently offering Ten Hag a new contract.

He wrote in his blog: “Your team was hopeless in both halves. How many times have I said he lives in a parallel universe? It’s embarrassing. Remember – this is Manchester United. I’d sack him now.

No. I’d have sacked him in the summer. Maybe even before that. He’s not the right man to manage United. He’s reducing them to a laughing stock. ‘I’m not Harry Potter,’ he went on to tell reporters. He’s right. I’d say more Graham Potter.”

Keys added: “If there had been any Utd fans left inside Old Trafford on the final whistle, surely they’d have let Ten Hag know how they were feeling?

All you could hear were Liverpool supporters, who‘d enjoyed watching their team ram those daft words back down Ten Hag’s throat. I wonder if the clever people running United have got the balls to sack him during this break? Why not?”

Following a victory over Fulham on the opening day, Manchester United have suffered two consecutive Premier League defeats, increasing the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The former Ajax coach has already clashed with journalists over his team’s performance. If results don’t improve soon, Ten Hag might be facing a potential job search in the near future.

United’s upcoming fixtures include an early match against struggling Southampton on September 14, followed by their Carabao Cup debut against League One’s Barnsley three days later.