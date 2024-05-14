Man Utd officials admit Old Trafford failed to handle the heavy rainfall during Arsenal clash

Man Utd officials have acknowledged that Old Trafford faced challenges in handling what has been described as unprecedented rainfall following the team’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Sources informed ESPN that this incident reinforces the importance of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s desire to upgrade the stadium.

According to United, 41mm of rain fell within two hours after the final whistle. Videos circulated on social media showing a significant waterfall caused by a leak in the roof between the East Stand and the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand.

Additionally, images depicted water flowing underneath seats, running down the windows of executive boxes, and forming large puddles on the pitch.

Despite these issues, all supporters who attended the match were able to exit the stadium safely. However, there is a recognition that these challenges underscore the necessity for United to invest in stadium improvements.

Ratcliffe attended the game on Sunday to witness the issues firsthand. The 71-year-old British billionaire, who acquired a 27.7% stake in the club in February, has expressed a preference for constructing a new stadium near Old Trafford.

However, discussions have also explored the possibility of redeveloping the current facility.

In March, United announced the formation of a taskforce to lead the project.

The group is headed by Lord Sebastian Coe, former chair of the organising committee for the 2012 London Olympics, and includes Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Sara Todd, Chief Executive of Trafford Council, and former United captain Gary Neville.

Prior to the Arsenal match, Ratcliffe held discussions with Burnham, Coe, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.