Man Utd showed up at my doorstep just to ask me to stay on as manager – Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has revealed that his summer holiday was interrupted by the club when they flew out to inform him they wanted him to stay.

Despite doubts about his future before leading United to an FA Cup final victory, the club decided to retain the Dutchman.

“The club management came to me while I was on holiday in Ibiza,” Ten Hag said on Dutch TV channel NOS. “They suddenly showed up on my doorstep and told me they wanted to continue with me.”

Manchester United ended last season in eighth place, marking their lowest finish in the Premier League era.

Rumors circulated that new United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had conversations with former Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

However, the Red Devils ultimately chose to retain Erik ten Hag.

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager,” he added.

“Ineos took their time. They are new in football, it’s normal to reflect on the season. It’s no secret that they talked with multiple candidates.”

In his first season at the helm, the Dutchman guided the club to third place in the Premier League, and also steered them to the finals of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. Subsequently, in 2023, he secured victory in the EFL Cup.

Despite having the support of the United board, Ten Hag confirmed that negotiations for a new contract are still ongoing.

He said: “Manchester United and I still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn’t easily done – we are still going to have to talk about this.”