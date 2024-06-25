Man Utd talks with Ten Hag for new deal underway 

Man Utd is set to finalize a new contract with manager Erik ten Hag before their preseason tour in the United States, according to a source.

The club has engaged in discussions with Ten Hag about extending his tenure, having decided to keep the Dutchman on as manager for the upcoming season.

Sources describe the negotiations as “complicated” but note that talks between the club and the 54-year-old have “progressed well.”

United are hopeful of securing an agreement before their U.S. tour, which kicks off with a match against Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 27.

Their initial preseason friendly is set for July 15 against Rosenborg in Norway, just one day after the Euro 2024 final.

The discussions with Ten Hag have also included redefining his role at Old Trafford. Since joining in July 2022, the former Ajax manager has been heavily involved in player recruitment.

However, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are eager for Ten Hag to concentrate on coaching and team preparation.