Man Utd’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka joins West Ham

West Ham United have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United, the London club announced on Tuesday.

“It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham,” Wan-Bissaka said of his move. “I’m excited and happy to be here.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back in London, and I’m excited for what’s coming. I was born here, so I know the ins and outs of London, which plays a big part in my life, so to be back playing in this city means a lot to me.

“I’m happy to be here, am grateful for the warm welcome, and I am excited to be playing for the club and will give it my all.”

West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten added that he was pleased to sign a player with Wan-Bissaka’s domestic experience.

“I am delighted we’ve been able to get the deal to sign Aaron over the line,” Steidten said. “He’s exactly the type of player we’re looking to attract to this club in the prime years of his career.

“He’s an incredibly talented defender who we rate very highly — superb in one-on-one situations. He’s versatile too, which is clearly another positive. He’s played over 170 Premier League games during his career, he knows the division inside-out.”

A source informed ESPN on Saturday that if Wan-Bissaka leaves Manchester United, it could pave the way for the arrivals of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

United have reportedly reached a preliminary agreement to sign the duo for a combined fee of £60 million ($76.7m), including add-ons.

Wan-Bissaka was notably absent from United’s squad during their Community Shield loss to Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

The club has set Wan-Bissaka’s valuation between £15-20 million, amid interest from Galatasaray.