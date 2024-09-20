Man Utd’s Anthony Martial joins AEK Athens

Former France forward Anthony Martial (28), who left Manchester United in June after nine years at the club, has joined AEK Athens, the Greek top-flight club said on Wednesday.

The France international has signed for the 13-times Greek champions on a free transfer and will earn 2.5 million pounds ($3.30 million) per season, making him one of AEK’s highest earners, British media reports said.

In an Instagram post, AEK welcomed Martial, who has won the Europa League and an FA Cup title at United, scoring 63 Premier League goals for the club in 209 appearances.

AEK, who added former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla midfielder Erik Lamela to their squad this summer, currently lead the Super League Greece standings.

They have accumulated 10 points from their first four matches and will host Kallithea on Sunday.