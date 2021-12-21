MAN WHO ATTEMPTED TO STEAL A BATTERY AND RADIO AT THE ZAMBIA ARMY BUS ACCIDENT SCENE RECEIVES A BEATING OF A LIFE TIME

Zambians Are on another level earlier on a man was trying to steal the battery and car stereo from the mini bus at the an accident scene involving a Zambia Army Marcopolo bus, but the Lieutenants and Majors from Zambia Army didn’t let that stunt go in unpunished , he received heavy beatings from all directions before being ferried to the nearest police station.

The accident is alleged to have happened when the Driver of first vehicle (Zambia Army) who was approaching from the direction of West towards East whilst descending at a curve misjudged clearance distance of the first (Minibus) which was stationary in front hence went to hit it forcing it to move off the road on the extreme right side before loosing control and overturned on extreme left side of the road.

The mini bus driver is no where to be seen, after fleding the scene.