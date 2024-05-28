Man who encouraged his wife to have s33x with the plumber says he has no regrets seeing her with another man

A bloke who encouraged his wife to have sex with the plumber says he has no regrets seeing her with another man.

Liam and Kitty Liddell tried swinging, which didn’t go well at first before Kitty agreed to fulfil her husband’s fantasy in another way.

Liam told the Love Don’t Judge podcast: “Our house is getting renovated, so I would send her a cheeky text asking if she would sleep with any of the handymen.”

She obliged and it is now become the norm in their marriage. They have regular dates with other couples as well as the occasional tradesman.

Liam added: ”When she does it with the workmen that come around, the workmen have to be okay with me being there. I’ve got to get along with the male because I’m going to be watching him sleeping with my wife.”

Sometimes, Liam will have sex with one of his wife’s friends too.

Man asked wife to sleep with handyman renovating their home and says he has no regrets

“We’d be liars if we said there had never been any jealousy,” Kitty admitted, saying she finds it “a little bit weird” when Liam tells her which of her friends he fancies.

“Sometimes I feel like I can’t bring vanilla [non-swinging] friends back to the house,” Kitty added.

Alongside their swinging lifestyle, Kitty also makes racy content for adult sites, with Liam as her photographer.

“I’ve been creating content for six years,” she continued. “I just hated my job and I was wondering what else I could do.

“I stumbled across it online, I saw someone else doing it and thought ‘Oh, she’s making money!’ I do all the editing, all the creation.”

Man asked wife to sleep with handyman renovating their home and says he has no regrets

Liam throws in some good ideas as she films and if Kitty is recording a video with another man, she will always give her husband a copy.

“He always gets a video,” Kitty said. “That’s one of the rules.”

Kitty and Liam receive criticism online from people who don’t like their lifestyle.

Kitty doesn’t take them particularly seriously.

Responding to critics who sarcastically suggest her mum must be proud of her activities, Kitty said: “Actually my mum thinks it’s great, My family have been really accepting – they say ‘If you’re happy and you’re not hurting anyone, you carry on’.”