MAN WHO GAVE A MARRIED WOMAN K250 AFTER HAVING S*X WITH HER ON TWO OCCASIONS FINED K10,000

The Monze Urban Local Court has fined a man of Fairview Area K10 thousand for committing adultery after a late night phone revealed an affair with a married woman.

Byta FM Monze Court Journalist reports that Danny Bubala of Kayuni Village earlier demanded K25 thousand from Mike Mainza for sleeping with his wife.

He tells the court that Mainza called his wife at around 23:00 hours while they were in bed asking her if she was alone so they could talk.

Bubala demanded to know who was calling and later confiscated the phone, only to find romantic messages from Mainza to his wife.

Bubala says he confronted his wife over the messages; who readily admitted that she has an affair with Mainza, adding that they have had sex on two occassions and that he had given her around K250 to date.

Mainza however refuted the allegation saying Bubala was only accusing him out of anger, as he had earlier reminded him to pay his rentals for a shop he owns in town; a request he did not take kindly.

Presiding Magistrate Cassius Njovu sitting with Senior Local Magistrates Hellen Moonga and Pauline Shawa fined Mainza K10, 000 noting that the text messages were proof that the two had an affair.

Credit:Byta fm