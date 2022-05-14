The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Ntchisi on May 11 sentenced 20-year-old Thokozani Tchalesi to 4 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for having sex with a goat.

The court heard through the state prosecutor, Sergeant Virginia Kasiya of Ntchisi Police Station heard that Tchalesi had carnal knowledge of a Goat on May 3, 2022 at Mkhako village in the district.

Kasiya said the owner of the Goat found Tchalesi having carnal knowledge with the Goat at the bush within the village.

Tchalesi pleaded guilty to the charge of having carnal knowledge of an animal under section 153 (B) of the penal code which attracts 14 years in prison.

In her submission, Kasiya prayed for stiffer punishment citing that there are other people silently doing the same, and that this should be a lesson to others.

In mitigation, Tchalesi pleaded for leniency saying that it was first time to do this.

When passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kalua concurred with the state and slapped him with 4 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Thokozani Tchalesi hails from Mkhako 1 Village, Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi District.