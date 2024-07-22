MAN WHO OBTAINED OVER K153,000 GOVT SALARY WHILE EMPLOYED ELSEWHERE APPEARS IN COURT



A 50-year-old clinical officer who, allegedly, entered into another employment contract while still employed at the Ministry of Health has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.



Daniel Banda is in this matter facing one count of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false pretense.



It has been alleged that the accused person being a public officer employed in the Public Service as a clinical officer general in the Ministry of Health, by means of false pretences, dishonestly entered into another contract of employment with Clinton Health Access Initiative without resigning from his employment from government, thereby obtaining pecuniary advantage in the sum of K153,012.46 from the Zambian government, a matter concerning the Ministry of Health, a public body.



Mr. Banda has since denied the allegations and his trial is expected to commence on August 27, 2024.



Diamond TV