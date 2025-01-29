Man who voted for Trump begs US President as his wife is picked up by inmigration officers for deportation

One man who voted for Donald Trump to be the President of the United State of America is crying out for help after his Venezuelan wife was picked up by immigration officers.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids were reportedly conducted across South Florida on Sunday, Jan. 26, as President Trump begins to make good on his promise to increase the deportation of undocumented migrants.

One husband exclusively told CBS News Miami that his wife was taken during one of these raids in the Miami neighborhood of Brownsville.

“It’s despicable what they’re doing right now,” he said. “It’s very embarrassing.”

The man told CBS News Miami that he wanted Mr. Trump to let his wife stay in the U.S., as their 11th anniversary is on Friday.

When asked if she was in the process of getting her U.S. citizenship, the man told CBS News Miami that she was right in the middle of it.

The man’s wife, who’s Venezuelan and has lived in the U.S. for a few years, had a court date set up and “everything was good” until that moment.

“They just came and they snatched her,” the man said.

The husband begged president Trump for mercmercy, saying: “If I get a chance to talk to you, man — please, man — let’s work something out. Let me keep my wife here in the United States. She deserves to be here.”

Meanwhile, Americans on X are laughing at the man.