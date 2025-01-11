man who won $2.04billion lottery has had his Luxurious home destroyed in wildfires

A man who won $2.04billion (£1.67billion) lottery has had his Luxurious home destroyed in the LA wildfires.

Edwin Castro, owns a £3million home in Malibu, California, and footage obtained by The US Sun shows his home burnt to the ground.

Castro won the Powerball lottery in November and his Malibu property was the third one that he had bought.

He also owns another mansion in West Hollywood, valued at £20.7million and also owns a home in Altadena.

The fire ravaged his property, just months after he had increased security around the home.

The set of wildfires are believed to be the worst in the history of LA – and have been ravaging communities in the Palisades and Eaton areas.

At least 10 people have now been killed and countless more injured in the deadly blazes that have swept across the City of Angels.

Firefighters have been unable to contain the flames, leaving them to spread across thousands of acres.

It is thought that the economic damage caused by the fires is estimated to have exceeded $150 billion.