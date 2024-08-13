Manchester City’s hearing for 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules will start next month.

The Premier League champions are defending 115 separate alleged breaches of financial rules, with it emerging last night that the 10-week hearing is scheduled to begin next month.

City have been accused of financial impropriety spanning nine years from 2009 and the sternest punishment if found guilty is relegation. Points deductions and fines are also potential penalties.

The League charged City with a failure to provide accurate financial information and a failure to provide accurate details for player and manager payments.

An investigation was sparked by Der Spiegel publishing Football Leaks documents in 2018 and City stand accused of funnelling money from the club’s owners through sponsors in the United Arab Emirates.