MANCHESTER UNITED are FA Cup champions after a stunning 2-1 win over Manchester City!

It was a realist performance from Ten Hag’s side whom despite having just 26% of the ball and completing just 109 passes in the first half compared to City’s 349 passes, took a huge 2-0 lead at the break. Garnacho got the first after 30 minutes, capitalising from poor communication between Gvardiol and Ortega to pass into an empty net. Nine minutes later, Mainoo curled from close range for United’s second.

City would keep pushing in the second half, with Haaland striking the crossbar, but it will take them up to the 87th minute to find a breakthrough with Doku pulling one back. Too little too late!

A resolute United stood their grounds and defended their lead as it ended 2-1 to the Reds!

By this win, United qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Ade Divine