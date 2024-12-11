Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Marcus Rashford in January.

Rashford, 27, has scored 138 goals for United since breaking into the team as an 18-year-old in 2016, but following a stunning campaign in 2022-23, he has failed to replicate that form since.

The forward netted 30 times during that memorable season and penned a new five-year deal worth a reported £325,000-per-week shortly after.

However, he added just eight strikes in 2023-24 in a season and has scored four Premier League goals this time around.

According to Sky Sports Germany, United are open to selling their academy product.

The report claims that while the club acknowledges Rashford’s improvements under Amorim – which has seen him score three times in two Premier League starts – he is not viewed as an unsellable asset.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph also reported that United are concerned about the forward’s lifestyle away from the field and feel that he is lacking focus.

Sources have told the outlet that Rashford is contending with numerous distractions which may have impacted his efficiency on matchday.

The club are said to be open in offers for the forward in January, while they may also look to shift Rashford in the summer.

It is believed Rashford’s salary, where he is one of the club’s highest earners, means that if he was to leave it is something that would benefit United’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) situation.

This would subsequently give the Red Devils more room for manoeuvre in the transfer market, especially as Rashford is under contract until the summer of 2028.

The FFP consideration gains particular pertinence at a time when part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is undergoing cost-cutting measures at the club, while United also paid around £15million in compensation to sack former boss Erik ten Hag.