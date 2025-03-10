Manchester United, Arsenal Draw At Old Trafford

Arsenal played out a disappointing 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford to further dampen their faint Premier League title hopes.

The Gunners needed a win to reduce Liverpool’s lead but they faltered again to go further behind the table-toppers.

Mikel Arteta’s men have now failed to win their last three Premier League games against West Ham, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United the lead just before halftime with a sublime free kick, which was only their second shot of the encounter as Arsenal dominated proceedings.

The Portuguese midfielder once again showed his importance to Manchester United with another free kick, equalling Wayne Rooney’s record.

He became the first Manchester United player since the 2013/14 season to score more than one free-kick goal in a season. The last ones were Juan Mata (2 goals) and Wayne Rooney (3).

He has also recorded seven goals, and seven assists in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners felt hard done despite doing everything possible to get in the lead but they couldn’t as United went into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Declan Rice brought Arsenal back into the game with a first time effort which sailed past Onana to make it 1-1.

Both sides continued to look for the winning goal but Arsenal had Raya to thank for making a series of impressive saves to deny Manchester United.

He made a stunning double save in the closing minutes of the game to ensure a share of the spoils for Arsenal.

The draw had implications on Arsenal’s shaky title aspirations after going 15 points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

Manchester United, on the other hand, moved up from 15th to 14th.