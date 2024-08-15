Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract, committing his future to the club until 2027.

The new contract includes the option of a further year.

‘Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United,’ Fernandes said.

‘I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

Bruno Fernandes signs new three-year deal at Manchester United

‘I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley.

‘But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.’

Fernandes made it plain at the back end of last season that while he wanted to stay, he wanted United to prove how much they wanted him and the onus was on the newly-constructed leadership team to show the captain their vision.

‘From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead,’ he added.

‘I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.’

‘Bruno has performed at such a high level with remarkable consistency since he arrived at Manchester United,’ Ashworth said.

‘He is a brilliant leader, driving the daily standards and inspiring the players and staff to perform at their highest levels every day.

‘Bruno’s dedication to the club epitomises what it takes to be a United player. He remains pivotal to everything that we want to achieve here, and we look forward to working together to deliver the success that this club demands.’